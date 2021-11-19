Atchison Construction: Father and son help people find, build their dream homes in the Bluegrass

A Lexington father and son are helping people find and build their dream homes in the Bluegrass. John Atchison and his son David share a passion for building and giving back to the community with Atchison Construction. John Atchison started his business in 1978. Atchison Construction builds custom homes, remodels existing homes, and builds neighborhood developments including Rabbit Run and Harper Woods in Lexington. The model home at 3548 Harper Woods Lane is open Sundays from 2-4 p.m. The home is at the corner of Kenesaw and Armstrong Mill Road.

Atchison Construction is at 3349 Tates Creek Road, Suite 209 in Lexington. You can call them at (859) 229-5037 or visit their website, https://atchison.construction/home.