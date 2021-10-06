Attorney Cara Stigger goes from the farm to the courtroom

Cara Stigger has been a lawyer for more than 30 years. Her journey took her from her family's farm in Spencer County to courtrooms in Kentucky and Indiana. At the Kaufman and Stigger law firm she specializes in personal injury cases. She shares her struggles and successes and how a family legal battle inspired her law career. You can learn more about her at https://www.getthetiger.com/cara-stigger.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 14:36:09-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.