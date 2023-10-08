(LEX 18) — October is Audiology Awareness Month, and if you haven't had your hearing checked recently, this is a good time to do it. It is estimated that 15% of Americans have trouble hearing, and if it is not treated, that can lead to other serious health problems. Dr. Michaela Jiunta, an audiologist at Bluegrass Hearing Clinic, has tips to prevent hearing loss and ways to treat it with high-tech hearing aids. Bluegrass Hearing Clinic has 10 locations across Kentucky including one in Lexington at 525 Southland Drive. For more information, call 1-800-470-4757 or visit https://bluegrasshearing.com/.

