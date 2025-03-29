Aurora Pools & Spas Annual Spring Sale

Since 1982, Aurora Pools & Spas has been Lexington's ultimate pool, spa and outdoor living store. The family-owned business has grown to become Kentucky's largest retailer of home recreational products with a staff that is dedicated to providing customers with the best products at the lowest prices. The 30,000-square foot showroom features swimming pools, hot tubs, spas, saunas, patio furniture, fireplaces, grills, pergolas and more. You can find deep discounts at their biggest sale of the year from Monday, April 7 through Friday, April 12, 2025.

Aurora Pools & Spas

Address: 1512 Colesbury Circle, Lexington

Hours: Monday-Friday: 9AM - 6PM, Saturday: 9AM - 4PM, Closed Sunday

Phone: (859) 299-2932

Website: Lexington Pool Builder | Richmond Pool Store | Georgetown Hot Tubs

