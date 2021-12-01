AVOL Kentucky to open Stonewall Terrace, new one-of-a-kind residence

AVOL Kentucky is on a mission to end HIV in the Bluegrass. Currently, AVOL is supporting more than 300 low-income men and women with free housing and other services. Next month, a one-of-a-kind residence with 26 units will open to help the medically vulnerable. Now through December 31, you can help the non-profit organization with its Home for the Holidays campaign. Learn more at https://avolky.org/.