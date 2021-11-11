Award-winning Bluegrass duo Darin and Brooke Aldridge performing at Troubadour Concert tonight

This is your last chance this year to enjoy a Troubadour Concert at the Kentucky Castle. It features John Cowan and the award-winning Bluegrass duo, Darin and Brooke Aldridge. Brooke is the International Bluegrass Music Association's Female Vocalist of the Year from 2017-2020, and Darin is the 2017 IBMA Mentor of the Year. The concert is Friday, November 12, at 7 p.m. at 230 Pisgah Pike in Versailles. You can get tickets by calling (859) 256-0322 or visit http://www.troubashow.com/shows/new-grass-revivals-john-cowan-and-darin-brooke-aldridge/.