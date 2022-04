LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — Ouita Michel is an award-winning chef with eight restaurants in Kentucky.

For the eighth time, she is a semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard Foundation award. Now she is dishing secrets in a new video series called "Up Home with Ouita Michel." She shares the stories of her success and struggles and shines a light on Kentucky food and its people.

You can watch it here Video Series — Holly Hill (hollyhillandco.com).