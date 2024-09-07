Award-winning designer Isabel Ladd's design tips for fall

HGTV has named Lexington native Isabel Ladd one of its finalists for 2024 Designer of the Year Color + Pattern. Her entry is called "Maximalist Home with Layered Patterns in Every Room" and features a maximalist home with a colorful living room. The award-winning owner of Isabel Ladd Interiors joins Jennifer Palumbo to share her favorite design tips and tricks to help you spruce up your spaces for fall.

Isabel Ladd Interiors

169 North Limestone, Lexington

Phone: (270) 339-2827

Website: Isabel Ladd Interiors

Instagram: @isabel_ladd_interiors

Vote for Isabel Ladd for HGTV Designer of the Year Color + Pattern ("Maximalist Home with Layered Patterns in Every Room"): Color + Pattern | 2024 | at this link.