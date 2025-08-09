Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Back-to-school storage solutions from California Closets

Back-to-school season often means busy mornings and packed schedules. Having organized spaces can help make routines smoother and stress-free. California Closets in Lexington can help with custom designs that are functional and stylish. They also have a special deal during the month of August. Learn more about what they have to offer by booking a free design consultation.

California Closets
Address: 115 Summit at Fritz Farms, Lexington
Phone: (859) 490-9529
Website: Lexington Showroom | Custom Closets Kentucky | California Closets

