Backroads Bakery serving desserts, community

A Lexington bakery is known for its cookies, cakes and cheesecakes that are made fresh each day.
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jun 02, 2021
A Lexington bakery is known for its cookies, cakes and cheesecakes that are made fresh each day. Ruth Ralph, owner of Backroads Bakery, shows us how her business is serving delicious desserts and serving the community. Check out their sweet treats at backroadsbakerylex.com and visit them at 109 West Sixth Street.

