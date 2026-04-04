'Backroads to Better Money' with Commonwealth Credit Union

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This month we are starting a new monthly segment called Backroads to Better Money sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union. Experts will guide you through every turn of your financial journey, from avoiding scams to building smarter financial habits.

Commonwealth Credit Union is celebrating 75 years in Kentucky. The state's largest credit union has been named one of the best places to work in Kentucky for seven years in a row.

Karen Harbin, president and CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union, Franklin County Sheriff Dwayne Depp, and Scott County Sheriff Jeremy Nettles join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the latest scams targeting Kentuckians and ways to avoid becoming a victim.

Learn more at Commonwealth Credit Union | Credit Union in Kentucky and Better Money.