Backroads to Better Money with Commonwealth Credit Union - September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Best of the Bluegrass) — Backroads to Better Money with Commonwealth Credit Union: Commonwealth Credit Union is teaming up with the Lexington Sporting Club. In this edition of Backroads to Better Money, we learn how the winning partnership is helping members and fans on and off the field. Karen Harbin, president and CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union, and Kosuke Kimura, head coach of the Lexington Sporting Club Women's Team, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the partnership and the importance of financial game plans.

Commonwealth Credit Union is celebrating 75 years of impact by creating a ripple of positive change and supporting the financial health and wellbeing of more than 140,000 members nationwide. Rooted in Kentucky, CCU has been named one of the Best Places to Work in the state for seven consecutive years.

Guided by its mission of bettering lives, the credit union empowers members, employees, and communities to thrive through extraordinary service and experiences.

Commonwealth Credit Union

Address: 417 High Street, Frankfort, Kentucky

Phone: 1-800-228-6420

Website: Commonwealth Credit Union | Credit Union in Kentucky