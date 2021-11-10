Watch
Ball Homes Night of Hope happening Thursday, November 18

Posted at 1:21 PM, Nov 10, 2021
The 13th annual Ball Homes Night of Hope is coming up in Lexington.

The non-profit's main fundraiser will include music from University of Kentucky Opera Theater students, powerful client and family stories and featured speaker, Former BMX Elite Pro, Tony Hoffman.

Ball Homes Night of Hope is November 18 at the Lexington Opera House on West Short Street.

It begins at 7 PM.

The Hope Center in Lexington helps people dealing with homelessness, substance abuse disorder and mental illness.

