Bank of the Bluegrass celebrates new location in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. is celebrating the grand opening of its fourth Lexington location in the growing Palomar Springs area.

For more than 50 years, the company has served this community as a locally-owned, Lexington-chartered bank focused on building relationships and delivering personalized financial guidance to individuals, families, and businesses.

While the business has grown, its mission has stayed the same - to provide the kind of service that's earned them the reputation as "The Best Bank in Town®." From its iconic downtown roots to this modern, welcoming space in Palomar Springs, Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. is committed to bringing together personal banking and smart technology in a way that feels easy, familiar, and built around customers.

Tom Greinke, the president of Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co., and Monica Fox-Ramirez, AVP, join Jennifer Palumbo to discuss the new location.