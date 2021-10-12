Barbasol Championship gives back with Caddie127 Charity Golf Classic happening Friday, October 15

The Barbasol Championship is more than just a PGA Tour event. The golf tournament has raised more than $400,000 for charities that protect women and children in the Bluegrass. They include Sunrise Children's Services, Refuge for Women, and Woodhill Community Center, just to name a few.

The Caddie127 Charity Golf Classic is Friday, October 15 at Champions at Keene Trace. Bryan Pettigrew, director of the Barbasol Championship, talks about the fun event that is free and open to the public. Learn more about it at https://caddie127.org/.