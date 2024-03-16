Basketball legend Rex Chapman opens up about recovery in new memoir

Rex Chapman is a University of Kentucky basketball legend, former NBA star, and now a New York Times best-selling author. His new memoir "It's Hard for Me to Live with Me" shares his journey from his glory days playing basketball and his darkest days battling depression and addiction. The Kentucky native, who has millions of social media followers for his uplifting posts, joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about his road to recovery and the lessons he has learned along the way. The book is available at It's Hard for Me to Live with Me | Book by Rex Chapman, Seth Davis | Official Publisher Page | Simon & Schuster (simonandschuster.com).

