BBN Tonight co-host Anna Tarullo breaks down new gameday rules for fans

The UK football team is getting ready to kick off a new season, and fans are fired up! BBN Tonight co-host Anna Tarullo joins Jennifer Palumbo to break down the new gameday rules for fans at Kroger Field and preseason honors for five players. She also talks UK men's and women's soccer and UK women's golf.

Watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 on LEX 18 and GameDay on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

This Saturday, August 28, you can also catch a special hour-long show with exclusive coverage to get you ready for the season. It airs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. following GameDay on your official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18.