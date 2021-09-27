Watch
BBN Tonight gets fans ready for the SEC showdown: UK vs Florida

Coming Up on BBN Tonight 9/27: UK hosts Florida next; UK Volleyball; UK soccer
Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 13:52:48-04

This is a big week for UK football fans. Kentucky is 4-0 (2-0 in SEC) after being South Carolina 16-10 on the road. The Cats are back home to take on Florida (3-1, 0-1 in SEC) Saturday at 6 p.m. at Kroger Field. The USA Today Coaches' Poll has UK ranked no. 23 and Florida no. 9. Anna Tarullo from BBN Tonight gets fans ready for the SEC showdown and has highlights of No. 10 UK men's soccer and No. 7 UK volleyball. Watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 on your official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18.

