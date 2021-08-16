BBN Tonight: Will Levis, Joey Gatewood, UK volleyball

The UK football team kicks off a new season on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Kroger Field with a new quarterback. BBN Tonight's Anna Tarullo joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about Will Levis being named starting QB, Joey Gatewood transferring, and UK fans getting their first look at the defending national champion UK volleyball team. BBN Tonight airs weeknights at 7:30 on LEX 18, lex18.com/sports/bbn-tonight.