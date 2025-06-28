BC Wood Golf Classic benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 8th annual BC Wood Golf Classic, a 4-man best ball charity golf scramble, will be on Monday, Sept. 8 at Champions Trace Golf Course in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The event will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of the Bluegrass.

"At BC Wood Properties, we are passionate about giving to causes that will directly impact children in our community," said Brian Wood. "Our partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is one grown out of deep respect for the work they are doing in Central Kentucky."

This year, the event is moving to the Champions Trace Golf Course, which will provide an opportunity to grow the tournament and increase its impact on BBBS.

The funds raised at the BC Wood Golf Classic will go directly towards facilitating "Big-Little" matches through BBBS, which costs $1,500 per match. BBBS has served thousands of children over the last six decades, but there are many more still waiting for someone to stand in their corner.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass, visit their website at www.bbbs-bluegrass.com. To get signed up for the BC Wood Classic, visit Home - BC Wood Golf Classic.

