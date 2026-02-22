Be Medispa celebrates new location in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Be Medispa prides itself on being Kentucky's first medical spa. Since 2004, the family-owned business has provided expert care in nonsurgical aesthetics. Dr. Paul Hester, owner and founder, has handpicked a team of clinicians that provide the highest level of care and exceptional results.

Be Medispa is celebrating its new location at 171 Prosperous Place in Lexington on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. The grand opening event will feature behind-the-scenes tours, skincare demonstrations, special offers, refreshments and a chance to win The Ultimate Skincare Experience valued at $5,000.

Dr. Paul Hester and Chasity Hester, PA-C, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about Be Medispa and the grand opening celebration.

Be Medispa Grand Opening

Address: 171 Prosperous Place, Lexington

When: Thursday, February 26 from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Website: Be Medispa Lexington KY - Botox, Anti-aging Medspa - Bemedispa