Beautify your home with Window Genie of Lexington this spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — You can make your home beautiful from the roof to the driveway with Window Genie of Lexington.

It specializes in professional window cleaning, house washing, roof cleaning, concrete cleaning, and even window tinting. Their team focuses on protecting your home while boosting curb appeal and energy efficiency.

First-time customers who mention Best of the Bluegrass can receive 10% off their first service. The deal is good from now through the end of May.