Beef up your gameday menu with the Kentucky Beef Council

Beef up your Super Bowl party without spending a lot of time or money. Kylie Trail from the Kentucky Beef Council shares three quick and easy dishes that are packed with protein.
SLIDERS:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1/2 cup beer
- 1/4 cup soft bread crumbs
- 2 teaspoons chopped garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 8 slider buns or small dinner rolls, split
- 1/4 cup Cheddar-flavored cheese spread
COOKING:
- Combine Ground Beef, beer, bread crumbs, garlic, salt and pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into eight 1/2-inch thick mini-patties.
Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Place burger on bottom half of each slider bun. Evenly spread cheese over burgers. Close sandwiches.
Cook's Tip: You may substitute pub cheese, Cheddar cheese curds, beer cheese sauce, Cheddar cheese slices or pimento cheese spread for Cheddar-flavored cheese spread.
REUBEN BITES:
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 ounces thinly sliced deli Corned Beef Brisket
- 1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing, divided
- 8 slices rye, swirl rye or pumpernickel bread
- 4 slices Swiss cheese (about 3/4 ounce each)
- 1 cup drained sauerkraut
COOKING:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Spread 2 teaspoons dressing on each bread slice; cut slices into quarters. Place bread pieces in a single layer on 2 baking sheets. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until bread is lightly toasted, rotating baking sheets halfway through baking.
- Meanwhile, cut cheese slices into quarters; cut each quarter diagonally in half to form 32 triangles. Top bread pieces evenly with Corned Beef, cheese slices and sauerkraut.
- Heat appetizers in 425°F oven 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top evenly with remaining dressing.
CHEESY BOURBON HOT BROWN SKILLET DIP:
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 ounces Deli Roast Beef
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- 6 ounces white cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup Romano cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 4 strips cooked bacon, finely chopped
- 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
- 2 tablespoons bourbon
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons granulated garlic
COOKING:
- Pre-heat oven to 350°F. Set aside 1 tablespoon parsley, 1 tablespoon chopped bacon, and 1 tablespoon diced tomatoes for garnish.
- In a standing mixer combine cream cheese, white cheddar cheese, bacon, Deli Roast Beef, sour cream, Romano cheese, tomatoes, paprika, garlic, mustard, parsley, Worcestershire sauce, bourbon, and pepper until well incorporated. Remove bowl from mixer and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until ready to bake.
- Spread the dip into a 8" cast iron or oven-proof skillet. Bake in a 350°F oven for 25 minutes or until golden brown and edges are bubbling. Remove from oven and top with remaining bacon, parsley, and tomatoes. Serve warm with crackers, toasted bread, or celery & carrots.