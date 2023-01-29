Behind the scenes at Woodford Theatre

The Woodford Theatre in Versailles is getting ready to kick off its 2023 season with the comedy thriller "The 39 Steps."

Actors Daniel Ellis and Katherine Harville join Jennifer Palumbo to take you behind the scenes of the upcoming production that opens Friday, February 10 and goes through Sunday, February 19.

Woodford Theatre is inside the Falling Springs Recreational Center at 275 Beasley Road.

Get tickets by calling the box office at (859) 873-0648 or visiting https://www.woodfordtheatre.com/.