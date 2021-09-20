Watch
Belle's Cocktail House mixes up most popular cocktails

Shaking things up with Belle's Cocktail House
Posted at 2:06 PM, Sep 20, 2021
September is National Bourbon Heritage Month. The Bourbon Review has named Belle's Cocktail House one of America's best bourbon bars. Belle's bartender Jason Curtsinger mixes up two of their most popular cocktails.

Belle's Cocktail House Kentucky Mule

  • 1.5 ounces Buffalo Trace
  • 2 lime wedges
  • Ginger beer

Add ice to a mule mug. Then add Buffalo trace, squeeze the two limes into the drink and drop the 2nd one in. Then fill with ginger beer.

Belle's Cocktail House Old Fashioned

  • 2 ounces Old Forester Signature
  • 1/4 ounce simple syrup
  • 2 dashes orange bitters
  • 1 dash angostura bitters
  • Luxardo cherry
  • Orange peel

Add everything except the orange peel to a glass then add ice and stir. Express the oils from the peel, rub the rim of the glass with the peel, and drop it in.

Visit Belle's at 156 Market Street and online at https://www.bellesbar.com/.

