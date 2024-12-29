Best Moments of Best of the Bluegrass in 2024

It was a big year for two University of Kentucky basketball legends, a rising country music star from Garrard County, a Kentucky Derby artist, and a Lexington actress. Here are some of our favorite moments.

Cynthiana artist Wylie Caudill named Official Artist of Kentucky Derby 150

2024 marked a major milestone for the Kentucky Derby. The run for the roses at Churchill Downs in Louisville celebrated its 150th anniversary. It was also a major moment for Wylie Caudill. The Cynthiana native shared his talents as the official artist of the Kentucky Derby.

Best of the Bluegrass

Lexington actress featured in Oscar-nominated film

We first introduced you to Chanel Minnifield in 2021 when she was starring in her own cooking show, Yes! That’s Vegan! In 2024 the Lexington native got what she calls the role of a lifetime in the Oscar-nominated film Rustin.

UK basketball legend and former NBA star Rex Chapman opens up about successes and struggles in memoir

Rex Chapman made a name for himself as a University of Kentucky basketball legend and former NBA star. He made it to the top of his game before it all came crashing down in a very painful and public way. In 2024 the Kentucky native shared his struggles with his mental health and addiction in his New York Times bestselling memoir, It’s Hard for Me to Live with Me.

UK basketball legend Jack Givens writes a new chapter as an author

Jack “Goose” Givens is a University of Kentucky basketball legend who helped lead UK to the 1978 national championship. He is a trailblazer as the first African-American UK basketball player to be named All-American. He is also a broadcaster working alongside Tom Leach on the UK Sports Network. In 2024 the Lexington native added author to his titles with the release of his memoir They Call Me Goose: My Life in Kentucky Basketball and Beyond.

Rising country star Alex Miller makes Grand Ole Opry debut and honors late grandfather

Garrard County native Alex Miller got his big break on season 19 of American Idol in 2021. That was when he made his debut on Best of the Bluegrass. In 2024 the singer/songwriter saw a dream come true when he made his Grand Ole Opry debut. He also honored his late grandfather GB Miller with his EP My Daddy’s Dad.