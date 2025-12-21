Best of 2025: Chanel Minnifield

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington native Chanel Minnifield has made a name for herself as an actress, from the TV series Jane The Virgin to the Oscar-nominated film Rustin. She was also the host of the popular cooking show Yes! That's Vegan!

In 2025, she added the title of author to her credits with the release of her first book, Yes, That's Vegan: Rooted & Balanced. Inspired by her cooking show and personal journey, the book combines simple, vegan recipes with heartfelt reflections on balance, purpose, and her Olympic dreams.

Chanel joined Jennifer Palumbo to share her new book. Follow Chanel Minnifield at Chanel Minnifield - Actor, Entrepreneur, Athlete.

