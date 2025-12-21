Best of 2025: Miss Kentucky Ariana Rodriguez

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Miss America Ariana Rodriguez made history in 2025 when she became the first contestant to have come through the foster care system to finish in the top 11 at the Miss America Pageant.

Three years ago, Rodriguez was homeless after leaving the foster care system where she had lived in 20 different homes. She turned to pageants to try to win scholarships to pay for college.

On June 14, 2025, she was crowned Miss Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky and won a $20,000 scholarship. Her platform focused on helping children in the foster care system. She started the Lucky Ones Foundation to ensure that no child in foster care has to walk their path alone. Learn more at Our Story | The Lucky Ones.

The University of Kentucky student majoring in social work and psychology joined Jennifer Palumbo to share her inspiring journey.

