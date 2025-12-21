Best of 2025: Silas House 

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New York Times bestselling author Silas House wrote a new chapter in his career in 2025. The Kentucky native released his first mystery novel on September 30, 2025. Dead Man Blues written under the pen name S. D. House, tells the story of a disgraced former mayor who must team up with the sheriff who betrayed him to solve a series of murders in their small Kentucky town.

The Kentucky Poet Laureate (2023-2025) also had a new poetry collection called All These Ghosts that was released on September 9. House joined Jennifer Palumbo to talk about his latest projects. Follow Silas House at SILAS HOUSE - Home.

In 2025, both All These Ghosts and Dead Man Blues both became national bestsellers, and All These Ghosts is currently a finalist for the Southern Book Prize. In Fall 2026, House's new literary novel, The Tulip Poplars, will be published by Little Brown/Algonquin.

