Best of the Bluegrass: 2024 Holiday Lights Edition

Our 2024 Best of the Bluegrass Holiday Lights Edition celebrates the season to sparkle, twinkle and shine. Host Jennifer Palumbo is joined by LEX 18's Bill Meck, Larry Smith, Megan Mannering, Bayne Froney, and Evan Leak for a festive tour of some of the best and brightest displays in the Bluegrass.

WATCH THE FULL SPECIAL HERE:

Buffalo Trace Distillery's Holidays at the Trace

Buffalo Trace Distillery's annual Holidays at the Trace is back in Frankfort and better than ever. Now in its 26th year, Buffalo Trace has introduced a new visitor experience - Spirited Nights - a walk-through light show that runs through December 22. Limited tickets are available at Spirited Nights. The drive-through lights are open to the public every evening from 5:30pm to 8:00pm until December 31, and admission is free. The Gift Shop is open for those looking to do some shopping.

113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort

Distillery and Gift Shop Hours: Monday-Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm, Sunday 11:00am-5:00pm (closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day)

Website: Discover Holidays at the Trace | Buffalo Trace Distillery

Southern Lights Holiday Festival in Lexington

The Southern Lights Holiday Festival is celebrating its 31st anniversary at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. Take a three-mile tour of the festive display featuring more than one million twinkling lights. Then park your car and visit the Holiday Village for photos with Santa, Animal Land, model trains, a petting zoo, and more.

4089 Iron Works Pike, Lexington

Open November 29-December 31 from 5:30pm-10:00pm (closed Christmas Day)

Admission: $35 per carload

Purchase tickets: Southern Lights 2024

More information: Southern Lights – Kentucky Horse Park Foundation

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill in Millersburg

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill is a magical holiday tradition in the heart of Bourbon County. Take a trip to Millersburg and stroll through twinkling lights, enjoy live music, shop for handmade gifts at the Artisans Market, and don't miss the most stunning gingerbread houses in Kentucky. This year's events also include the Holiday Tent and Cafe, Christmas campfire and igloo reservations, nativity carriage rides, and more.

1122 Main Street, Millersburg

December 7-23

Reservations: Mustard Seed Hill Official Tickets |

More information: Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill | Millersburg, Kentucky

Christmas House on Chinoe Road in Lexington

For nearly 30 years, Ron and Linda Turner have turned their big white house at 1008 Chinoe Road in Lexington into a winter wonderland that attracts a crowd every night. Walk through the displays and visit with Santa Claus.