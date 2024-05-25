Best of the Bluegrass: Ask the Vet

Join Jennifer Palumbo as she hosts "Ask the Vet" with Tates Creek Animal Hospital, your go-to source for expert pet care advice. From preventive care to surgery, Dr. Kevin Smith offers invaluable insights into keeping your furry friends healthy and happy. Don't miss out on tips for reducing allergies, introducing new pets, and handling tick bites in this informative segment.
Additional Information:
- Veterinary Clinic: Tates Creek Animal Hospital
- Phone: 859-273-1933
- Website: www.tatescreekanimalhospital.com