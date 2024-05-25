Watch Now
Best of the Bluegrass: Ask the Vet

Ask the vet
Posted at 7:30 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 19:30:05-04

Join Jennifer Palumbo as she hosts "Ask the Vet" with Tates Creek Animal Hospital, your go-to source for expert pet care advice. From preventive care to surgery, Dr. Kevin Smith offers invaluable insights into keeping your furry friends healthy and happy. Don't miss out on tips for reducing allergies, introducing new pets, and handling tick bites in this informative segment.

Additional Information:

