Best of the Bluegrass: Ask the Vet about regular wellness exams

Posted at 3:32 PM, Jun 10, 2024

Tune in to our 'Ask the Vet' segment where Dr. Kevin Smith answers your pressing pet care questions. This week, Dr. Smith discusses the importance of regular wellness exams, the benefits of pet teeth cleaning, and when pet insurance or financial assistance might be necessary. Get expert advice to ensure your furry friends stay happy and healthy all year round.

