Best of the Bluegrass: Ask the Vet about regular wellness exams

Tune in to our 'Ask the Vet' segment where Dr. Kevin Smith answers your pressing pet care questions. This week, Dr. Smith discusses the importance of regular wellness exams, the benefits of pet teeth cleaning, and when pet insurance or financial assistance might be necessary. Get expert advice to ensure your furry friends stay happy and healthy all year round.
Additional Information:
- Segment: Ask the Vet
- Veterinary Clinic: Tates Creek Animal Hospital and Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Website: https://kentuckyveterinarypracticegroup.com