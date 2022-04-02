Best of the Bluegrass at Keeneland

1) Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin - first female president/CEO joins Jennifer Palumbo to share her vision for Keeneland, how the historic race track gives back to the community, what fans need to know for the Spring Meet, and look ahead to the 2022 Breeders Cup at Keeneland

Keeneland gives back to the community

2) Kyle Cassin, Director of Retail for the Keeneland Association - takes you shopping at The Keeneland Shop for the latest fashions for adults and children, Keeneland gear and gifts, unique items for the home, and more. The shop is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. You can also shop online at https://keenelandshop.com/.

Latest fashions for adults and children at the Keeneland Shop

3) Kartell Johnson, Keeneland Senior Sous Chef, takes Jennifer Palumbo inside the kitchen to share a few of the foods available at the Spring Meet and his keys to making the perfect charcuterie board.

Keeneland Senior Sous Chef shares key ways to make the perfect charcuterie board

Keeneland Fried Pickles & Banana Peppers

Slice pickles and cut banana peppers in 1/4s

3 stage breading station

Seasoned flour

Egg wash

Cornmeal breading

Toss banana peppers in flour followed by egg wash then cornmeal breading. Fry in oil until golden brown. Serve with tomato onion jam. Enjoy!

—————————————————

4) Amanda Orick, Marketing Director for Fayette Mall - shows you the latest looks for Keeneland at Rose & Remington. Watch for your chance to win a $100 shopping spree. The deadline to enter is April 9.