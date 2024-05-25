Best of the Bluegrass: Beer Cheese Festival

Experience the rich flavors of the 14th Annual Beer Cheese Festival in Downtown Winchester, KY, on June 8th from 10 am to 5 pm, presented by Winchester First. Enjoy live music, explore a variety of vendor booths, savor a cold Ale-8-One, and indulge in beer cheese from over 10 different vendors. After tasting, vote for your favorite and bring some home from the Beer Cheese Store located in front of the courthouse. If you believe you have the best beer cheese recipe, enter the Amateur contest for a chance to win bragging rights and prize money.

Additional Information: