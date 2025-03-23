Best of the Bluegrass: Disney on Ice returns to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Join Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, an adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts!

Look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell, explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and sing-along with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen. Make memories during Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out celebration!

2025 Disney on Ice Mickey's Search Party

When: Thursday, April 3 7:00 p.m.; Friday, April 4 10:30 a.m., 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, April 5 2:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, April 6 2:00 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena, 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Buy tickets: Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party | Central Bank Center