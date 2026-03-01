Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Best of the Bluegrass: Happy 100th birthday, Dolly Jones!

BOTB: Happy 100th Birthday, Dolly Jones
BOTB: Happy 100th Birthday, Dolly Jones
Dolly Jones celebrates 100 years
Posted
and last updated

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bourbon County woman is celebrating a century.

Dolly Jones was born on February 28th, 1926, in North Middletown in Bourbon County. She currently lives at Windsor Gardens of Georgetown.

Dolly has two children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She says the key to her long life is to build healthy habits.

She credits her mother, who was a dietitian, with teaching her how to prepare healthy food. Dolly also enjoys crafting and watching America's Got Talent.

Cheers to 100 years!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!