Best of the Bluegrass: Happy 100th birthday, Dolly Jones!

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bourbon County woman is celebrating a century.

Dolly Jones was born on February 28th, 1926, in North Middletown in Bourbon County. She currently lives at Windsor Gardens of Georgetown.

Dolly has two children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She says the key to her long life is to build healthy habits.

She credits her mother, who was a dietitian, with teaching her how to prepare healthy food. Dolly also enjoys crafting and watching America's Got Talent.

Cheers to 100 years!