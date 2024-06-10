Best of the Bluegrass: Harrodsburg 250th Celebration Festival

Join the festivities as Harrodsburg celebrates its 250th anniversary with a grand festival from June 13-16, 2024. This free event will spread throughout downtown Harrodsburg and Old Fort Harrod State Park, featuring live music, food trucks, craft vendors, historical tours, and reenactments. Highlights include performances by Kentucky artists like Noah Thompson and Dillon Carmichael. Don’t miss the parade on June 8th and a weekend packed with fun for the whole family.

Additional Information: