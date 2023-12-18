Best of the Bluegrass: Holiday Lights Edition

Our Best of the Bluegrass Holiday Lights show shares some of the best and brightest displays in central and eastern Kentucky. Jennifer Palumbo takes you on a tour that is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

WATCH THE FULL SPECIAL BELOW:

Southern Lights Holiday Festival

Kentucky Horse Park

4089 Iron Works Pike, Lexington

Open November 24-December 31 from 5:30-10:00 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Admission: $35 per carload

Proceeds benefit the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation

Southern Lights – Kentucky Horse Park Foundation (khpfoundation.org)

The Southern Lights Holiday Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary at the Kentucky Horse Park. Take a three-mile driving tour of the festive display with more than one million twinkling lights, then park your car and explore the Holiday Village. Enjoy photos with Santa, Animal Land, model trains, a petting zoo, and more.

Holiday Lights at Buffalo Trace Distillery

113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort

Open November 30-December 25 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Holiday Lights at the Distillery (buffalotracedistillery.com)

Embrace the holiday season by driving through a special route of magnificent and colorful light displays at the world-famous Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort.

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill

1122 Main Street, Millersburg

Open Thursday-Sunday through December 23

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill | Millersburg, Kentucky

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill is a spectacular holiday tradition in Millersburg in the heart of Bourbon County. Stroll through the beautiful lights, enjoy live music, shop for the perfect handmade gift and don’t miss the most stunning gingerbread house displays in Kentucky.

Lexington Fire Station 20

3001 Arrowhead Drive

Open nightly through New Year's Day

For 20 years, the Harrodsburg Road-area fire station is transformed into a high-tech, musical wonderland. Drop off donated toys for Lexington Firefighter’s Toy Program, turn the radio to 91.1 FM, and enjoy the show.

Christmas House on Chinoe

1008 Chinoe Road, Lexington

Admission: Free

For nearly 30 years, Ron and Linda Turner have turned their white house on Chinoe Road into one of the most popular light displays in town. Santa Claus is a nightly guest.

The Inflatables House

200 Toronto Road, Lexington

Johnnie and Shirley Richie have a community of inflatables decorating their lawn, from holiday favorites to cartoon characters.

Jones Family Christmas Show

1748 Abbington Hill, Lexington

The Jones Family Christmas Light and Music Show has been wowing crowds for ten years. Creator Ryan Jones is blind and designs, installs, and programs the entire show by hand using special software. It features thousands of twinkling lights set to music that you can listen to at 89.5 FM.

Mt. McKinley Lights

2956 Mt. McKinley Way, Lexington

Across the street from the Park Hills Shopping Center is an impressive display of twinkling lights set to music. Matthew Smith is the creator of the show that features a massive Grinch inflatable. Pull up the street between Buckhorn Drive and Pimlico Parkway and turn your radio to 88.5 FM to enjoy the music.

"Wild Lights" in Jessamine County

112 Bernie Trail, Nicholasville

Zach Nielson is a talented teen who shares his love of Christmas with his "Wild Lights" display. The elaborate show even includes fake snow. Nielson also raises money every year to help a non-profit organization. This year, donations will go to Charity Water which works to provide clean drinking to under-developed communities.

Christmas Island at Burnside

General Burnside Island State Park

8801 US Highway 27

Open nightly November 18-December 31

Monday-Thursday 6:00-9:00 p.m.: $20 for standard car, $35 for van or vehicle with more than 8 people

Friday-Sunday 6:00-10:00 p.m.: $25 for standard car, $40 for van or vehicle with more than 8 people

Events | Visit Burnside, Kentucky

Take a trip to Pulaski County for a unique holiday experience that is fun for the whole family! Christmas Island at General Burnside Island features more than 70 light scenes this year, with a variety of sponsors from around the community. You can shop for presents at the Vendor Village, located in the parking lot at Burnside Island at the entrance to the light tour.