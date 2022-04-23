Best of the Bluegrass in Versailles

This week, Jennifer Palumbo takes Best of the Bluegrass on the road to visit Versailles. The Woodford County seat is famous for its bourbon and horse farms.

You can find everything you need to plan a trip at the Visitors' Center at 126 South Main Street in downtown Versailles. Emily Downey is president and CEO of the Woodford County Chamber of Commerce and executive director of Reserve Woodford. She shares the history of Versailles and her favorite places for people to visit. Learn more at (859) 873-5122 or visit Bourbon and Horse Farm Tours | Woodford County, KY Tourism Commission (reservewoodford.com).

Spotlight on Versailles: Visiting Versailles

One of the most recognizable landmarks in Versailles is the Kentucky Castle. Jennifer Palumbo takes you inside the award-winning hotel, spa, restaurant, event center and working farm and talks to Chief Operating Officer Christie Eckerline. She shows you how you can experience it and what's new on the menu at Castle Farm Restaurant. Visit the Kentucky Castle at 230 Pisgah Pike, call them at (859) 256-0322 or visit their website The Kentucky Castle.

Spotlight on Versailles: The Royal Experience

You can find fun for all ages at Falling Springs Center in Versailles. The facility at 275 Beasley Road features a 72,000 square foot recreation center and performing arts theater. Richard Pictor, executive director of Versailles-Woodford County Parks & Recreation, shares all the ways you can enjoy Falling Springs Center, from fitness classes to indoor pickleball. For more information, call (859) 873-5948 or visit Falling Springs – Versailles – Woodford Parks Rec (vwcparksrec.com).

Spotlight on Versailles: Family fun at Falling Springs Rec Center

Share your love of learning at the Woodford County Library in Versailles. Stacy Thurman, assistant director, and Heather Plunkett, public relations and marketing manager, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about how people can enjoy the library and new projects. They are working with the Woodford Historical Society on a history room, and they are expanding their Children's Room. Visit it at 115 North Main Street and learn more by calling (859) 873-5191 or visiting Woodford County Library.

Spotlight on Versailles: A Love of Learning

Get a taste of Versailles at Rolling Oven Taproom on 140 Court Street. The restaurant is known for its wood-fired, brick oven pizzas and beer. Their 20-tap taproom features a rotating selection of craft beers. Rolling Oven Taproom also has a large patio that features live entertainment. Call the restaurant at (859) 256-0007 or visit Rolling Oven.

Spotlight on Versailles: Brick Oven Pizza & Brews

Get fresh, clean water in your home and business with KarSare Systems in Versailles. Owner Mike Rohach shares how his business' water softeners and purifiers help customers. For more information, call (859) 873-7909 or visit Water Purifier in Lexington, KY | Versailles, KY (karsare.com).

Spotlight on Versailles: Cleaner and safer water

Versailles is a great place to grow old. Daisy Hill Senior Living offers independent living, assisted living, and memory. Jennifer Palumbo talks to Executive Director Laurie Dorough and Tim Stivers, an 87-year-old resident, about what makes the facility a special place for senior citizens. Visit Daisy Hill Senior Living at 1001 Crossfield Drive. To learn more, call (859) 753-2000 or visit Senior Living Community in Versailles, KY | Celebrate Life on the Hill! (daisyhillseniorliving.com).