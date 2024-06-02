Best of the Bluegrass: KY Beef

Get ready to fire up the grill with expert tips from the Kentucky Beef Council. Learn how to enjoy delicious beef meals on a budget and add more nutrition to your diet. Whether you're a grilling novice or a seasoned pro, these tips will help you make the most of your summer cookouts. Plus, get details for the KY Beef Grill Giveaway!
Additional Information:
- Organization: Kentucky Beef Council
- Website: kybeef.com
- Grill Giveaway: www.lex18.com/community/contests/kentucky-beef-council-grill-giveaway-2024