Best of the Bluegrass: Memorable Moments in 2023

Posted at 7:30 PM, Dec 30, 2023
Best of the Bluegrass host Jennifer Palumbo looks back at memorable moments in 2023. They include D’Corey Johnson wowing the crowd on "America’s Got Talent," yodeling cowgirl Phoebe White making her debut at the Grand Ole Opry, Garrard County native Alex Miller climbing the country charts, Food Network star Jason Smith’s first cookbook, and Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House’s Grammy nomination.

We also look back at some of our favorite Mug Shots of the Week with Brit Taylor performing her single "Kentucky Blue."

Thanks for making Best of the Bluegrass the most-watched lifestyle show in central Kentucky in 2023! We are excited for another big year, and we wish you a happy and healthy 2024!

