Best of the Bluegrass: Opera Lex Love Your Pappy

Love Your Pappy! Raffle
Posted at 8:04 PM, Jun 01, 2024
Join us as we dive into the world of Opera Lex with Dr. Everett McCorvey and Emily Wilder. Learn about the exciting "Love Your Pappy" fundraiser, offering a chance to win a rare bourbon collection while supporting opera education. Plus, get the scoop on "It's a Grand Night for Singing,” running June 7-16 at the Singletary Center for the Arts. Catch this Emmy award-winning event showcasing the best of Broadway, from today and yesterday.

