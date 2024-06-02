Best of the Bluegrass: Opera Lex Love Your Pappy

Join us as we dive into the world of Opera Lex with Dr. Everett McCorvey and Emily Wilder. Learn about the exciting "Love Your Pappy" fundraiser, offering a chance to win a rare bourbon collection while supporting opera education. Plus, get the scoop on "It's a Grand Night for Singing,” running June 7-16 at the Singletary Center for the Arts. Catch this Emmy award-winning event showcasing the best of Broadway, from today and yesterday.

