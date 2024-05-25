Best of the Bluegrass: Peterson Law

Discover the premier personal injury firm in Lexington, KY, as we sit down with Justin Peterson, managing partner of Peterson Law. With a focus on helping clients injured in auto accidents, slip and falls, and medical malpractice cases, Peterson Law stands out for its recent partnership with the esteemed firm Whiteford, expanding their team of trial attorneys to over 200 in Central KY.
Additional Information:
- Law Firm: Peterson Law
- Phone: 859-469-6390
- Website: https://www.justinpetersonlaw.com