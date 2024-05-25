Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Best of the Bluegrass: Peterson Law

Growing to serve central Kentucky
botb pl.jpg
Posted at 7:30 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 19:30:06-04

Discover the premier personal injury firm in Lexington, KY, as we sit down with Justin Peterson, managing partner of Peterson Law. With a focus on helping clients injured in auto accidents, slip and falls, and medical malpractice cases, Peterson Law stands out for its recent partnership with the esteemed firm Whiteford, expanding their team of trial attorneys to over 200 in Central KY.

Additional Information:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!