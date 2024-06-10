Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Best of the Bluegrass: Pioneer Playhouse

Celebrating 75th season at Pioneer Playhouse
pioply.jpg
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jun 10, 2024

Celebrate 75 years of outdoor theater excellence with the Pioneer Playhouse in Danville! As Kentucky’s oldest outdoor theatre, Pioneer Playhouse has been a cultural cornerstone since 1950. This family-run establishment has launched the careers of many famous actors, including John Travolta and Lee Majors. Join us as we explore their rich history, upcoming gala, and the exciting performances lined up for this season.

Additional Information:

  • Event: 75th Anniversary Gala
  • Date: June 15, 2024
  • Location: Pioneer Playhouse, Danville, KY
  • Website: pioneerplayhouse.com
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!