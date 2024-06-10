Best of the Bluegrass: Pioneer Playhouse

Celebrate 75 years of outdoor theater excellence with the Pioneer Playhouse in Danville! As Kentucky’s oldest outdoor theatre, Pioneer Playhouse has been a cultural cornerstone since 1950. This family-run establishment has launched the careers of many famous actors, including John Travolta and Lee Majors. Join us as we explore their rich history, upcoming gala, and the exciting performances lined up for this season.
Additional Information:
- Event: 75th Anniversary Gala
- Date: June 15, 2024
- Location: Pioneer Playhouse, Danville, KY
- Website: pioneerplayhouse.com