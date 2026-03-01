Best of the Bluegrass: Quick and easy meals that save time and money

(LEX 18) — You don't have to spend a lot of time and money to make meals that are full of flavor and healthy.

Kristen Carli, registered dietitian with Camelback Nutrition & Wellness, shares three quick and easy dishes that will save you time and money.

Lemon-Dill Green Beans & Chickpeas

Ingredients

2 cans green beans, drained & rinsed

1 can chickpeas, drained & rinsed

2 tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

Zest of 1 lemon

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp fresh dill, finely chopped (or 2 tsp dried)

Salt & black pepper

Feta

Toasted pine nuts

Instructions

Dry the veggies: Pat green beans and chickpeas dry—this helps flavor stick.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add garlic and cook 30 seconds until fragrant.

Add chickpeas; sauté 3–4 minutes until lightly golden.

Add green beans, salt, pepper, and a pinch of red pepper flakes.

Cook another 3–4 minutes to warm and slightly caramelize.

Remove from heat. Stir in lemon zest, lemon juice, and dill.

Finish with a sprinkle of feta and pine nuts.

Spring Pea & Sweet Corn Soup

Ingredients

1 can peas, drained & rinsed

1 can sweet corn, drained & rinsed

1 tbsp butter or olive oil

1 small shallot, diced

2 cups vegetable or chicken broth

Handful of spinach

½ tsp dried thyme or fresh herbs

Salt & white or black pepper

Instructions

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat.

Add shallot and cook 4–5 minutes until soft (no browning).

Add peas, corn, thyme, salt, and pepper.

Pour in broth and simmer 8–10 minutes.

Add handful of spinach.

Blend fully for a silky soup.

Finish with a squeeze of lemon and croutons.

Beet & Carrot Citrus Salad

Ingredients

1 can sliced beets, drained & rinsed

1 can sliced carrots, drained & rinsed

2 tbsp olive oil

1½ tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp honey

½ tsp Dijon mustard

Salt & pepper

Goat cheese

pistachios

Instructions

Pat beets and carrots dry and place in a bowl.

Whisk olive oil, citrus juice, honey, mustard, salt, and pepper.

Toss vegetables gently with dressing.

Chill 15–20 minutes for best flavor.

Finish with goat cheese and pistachios.