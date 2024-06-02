Best of the Bluegrass: Shaker Village Dad's Day

Celebrate Vintage Dad's Day at Shaker Village with a fun-filled event featuring good old-fashioned baseball, classic cars, tools, antiques, great food, and live music. This special day is dedicated to all the dads out there, offering a unique blend of activities that everyone will enjoy. Come out and make some lasting memories with your family.
Additional Information:
- Event: Vintage Dad's Day
- Date: June 17th, 12 PM - 5 PM
- Location: Shaker Village
- Website: shakervillageky.org
- Get Tickets: shakervillageky.org/events/vintage-dads-day-3/