CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Best of the Bluegrass: Shaker Village Dad's Day

Old Fashioned Celebration
Posted at 8:07 PM, Jun 01, 2024
Celebrate Vintage Dad's Day at Shaker Village with a fun-filled event featuring good old-fashioned baseball, classic cars, tools, antiques, great food, and live music. This special day is dedicated to all the dads out there, offering a unique blend of activities that everyone will enjoy. Come out and make some lasting memories with your family.

