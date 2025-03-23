Watch Now
Best of the Bluegrass: Springtime fun at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Spring is the perfect time of year to hit the road to Harrodsburg to check out all that Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill has to offer.

At Family Farm Days you can interact with lambs, chicks, piglets, and more. Enjoy hay wagon rides, scavenger hunts, storytime with baby animals, and more surprises. 

Register for Brunch with the Babies, and your admission for Family Farm Days is included. The Trustees' Table features a child-friendly brunch buffet, and the Meeting House has a continental breakfast.

On Saturday, April 19, children ages 12 and under can hunt for Easter eggs, meet the new additions to the farm family, take pony rides, and much more.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill     
Address: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Ky.     Phone: (859) 734-5411      
Website: Plan A Trip | Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill  

