It's tailgating time in the Bluegrass! Football season is kicking off, and we have everything you need to cheer on your favorite teams and make your tailgate a winner, from grills and gear to games.

Chris Hart from Ace Hardware of Harrodsburg shows us the latest grills, coolers, chairs, and other tailgating accessories. Visit the store at 920 North College Street in Harrodsburg, call them at (859) 605-6480, and shop online at Ace Hardware of Harrodsburg, Harrodsburg, KY, 40330. The store offers curbside pickup and delivery to certain places.

A great tailgate has great food, and the Kentucky Beef Council has lots of quick and easy dishes. Brand Manager Kylie Trail shows us how to make flat iron steak mini kabobs. You can find that recipe and more at Recipes (kybeef.com).

Best of the Bluegrass: Tailgate Special Part 1

Kentucky Branded is your one-stop shop for game day gear, games, home decor and more. Former Miss Kentucky Maria Montgomery, Kentucky Branded ambassador, takes you shopping for everything you need to cheer on the Kentucky Wildcats in style. Visit their locations at Hamburg Pavilion, Fayette Mall, and Fayette Plaza, and visit their website Kentucky Branded - The Pride Of Kentucky.

Enjoy your game day without the hassle of cooking. Jersey Mike's offers tasty meals on the go that include everything from their delicious subs to drinks. William Rover, Jersey Mike's area director, and Elizabeth Johns, general manager of the Jersey Mike's Fountains Palomar, show you all the ways to enjoy a great game day spread. Jersey Mike's also gives back to good causes in the Bluegrass including the Special Olympics. To find a location near you and to order online, visit Jersey Mike's USA - Authentic Sub Sandwich Franchise Since 1956 (jerseymikes.com).

Best of the Bluegrass: Tailgate Special Part 2

A Kentucky-based sunglass business has opened its first store in Lexington. Shady Rays is located at 120 Summit at Fritz Farms, Suite 155. Dan Ratterman, COO of Shady Rays, shows off the latest looks and shares how every purchase helps feed the hungry. Shady Rays also offers a warranty that gives customers a free pair if their sunglasses are lost or broken. Call the store at (859) 472-4700, and shop their website Shady Rays® | Polarized Sunglasses.

Best of the Bluegrass: Tailgate Special Part 3

Count down to kickoff in style with vehicles from Don Franklin Auto Group. They have dozens of dealerships in the Bluegrass offering a great selection of vehicles and competitive prices. To find a location near you and to shop online, visit Don Franklin Auto Group | Auto Sales & Service in KY.