Best of the Bluegrass: Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care's Spring Shopping Day

Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Lexington is a family-owned beauty business offering the latest procedures and products, from facials to facelifts. They are getting ready for their annual Spring Shopping Day, one of the most popular events of the year. The drive-thru event will feature door prizes, free swag bags, car side consultations, and more. Enjoy free donuts from 9:00am to noon. The grand prize is a year of Dysport treatments. If you cannot drive by, you can shop online or over the phone with the presale from March 7-12. Susan Wells, MS, RN, CANS, and Rachel Hamilton, licensed aesthetician, give us a preview of the special deals and great giveaways.

Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Spring Shopping Day

When: Thursday, March 13 from 9:00am - 6:00pm (Presale is March 7-12)

Where: 1707 Nicholasville Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 255-6649

Website: Specials - Wells Plastic Surgery