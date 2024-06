LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Discover how West Shore Home can transform your bathroom with their new full bathroom remodeling package.

Offering everything from floors and vanities to sinks and toilets, their remodeling services are designed for convenience and efficiency. Learn how their expert team can complete your bathroom remodel in just 2-3 days, providing a hassle-free experience from start to finish.

Visit westshorehome.com for more information and remodeling options.